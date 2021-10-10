WATCH: Nets' Kevin Durant pays homage to Spurs great George Gervin

Durant tries his best to "Finger Roll!"

SAN ANTONIO — This will get Spurs fans thinking, "What could have been."

For a promotional video for NBA On TNT's new season covering the 2021-'22 NBA basketball season, Nets' Kevin Durant put on Spurs legend George Gervin's No. 44 uniform.

And needless to say, it didn't look bad at all.

As part of the league's celebration of its 75th anniversary, Durant honored Gervin and admits he took some part of his game and adapted them.

"I feel like I took parts of a lot of the greats," Durant said. "Guys like George Gervin. He's unstoppable, creating shots like 'The Finger Roll'."

Gervin has always proclaimed that Durant is the one player in today's NBA era that plays a similar style to his game.

Check out the video of Durant in "Silver & Black" as he tries to do his best "Iceman" impersonation.