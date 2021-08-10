New food options coming to the AT&T Center for Spurs' 2021-'22 season

Fans will have plenty of opportunity to get their snack on at Spurs games this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Not only will a new Spurs season tip off Wednesday night at the AT&T Center, but there'll also be some new food option for fans as they cheer on the Silver & Black.

Aramark, the food and beverage provider for the AT&T Center, recently announced a few new concessions and experiences fans can expect for the upcoming season.

Head on out to Section 105 for the new "Loaded Mac and Cheese," a cream mac and cheese option coated in cheddar sauce with the option to add shredded smoked brisket or barbeque pulled pork.

In addition, Section 112 will house the Burger Kitchen. There you can grab a double-cheeseburger, double-bacon cheeseburger, BBQ smokehouse bacon burger and chicken tenders.

And if that isn't enough to whet the appetite of fans, there's also the new Spurs Community Kitchen at the H-E-B Fan Zone.

According to Aramark, they and the Spurs are investing in local culinary talent by partnering with local chefs and restaurants to provide brand recognition while supporting the development of Alamo City eateries. Various brands will rotate throughout the season.

The Spurs will host the Magic for their season-opener Wednesday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.