'I'm ready to get it going' | Spurs' Vassell ready for season-opener

Spurs host the Magic to start the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is over and the Spurs will begin their 2021-'22 season tonight as they host the Magic in their home-opener.

The new season will also mark the team's youth taking full reins and no one is more excited to get the season started than second-year pro, Devin Vassell.

"It's getting real now. Definitely excited," Vassell said. "At night, that's all I think about is the home opener."

The home opener at the AT&T Center will be packed with fans cheering the team on to victory and more since the pandemic put a crimp on attendance.

"Just getting the season back going," said Vassell. "Like I said, I'm just excited for it all."

Vassell should also be excited for what could be a breakout season.

During the 2021 Summer League, he demonstrated a more aggressive approach to the offensive end while still showing he can be a gnat on defense.

In his first Summer League games, he averaged 16.5 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In preseason action, he finished with 9.2 points per game including 5.6 rebounds and 43-percent shooting in five games played.

The Spurs forward says he wants to prove he can be a solid two-way player this season. He'll get his chance at making that true as his minutes are expected to spike with the team in a youth movement.

Vassell admits the entire team is excited to begin the season and he isn't the only one.

From Dejounte Murray to Keldon Johnson, the team is eager to put their stamp on the franchise.

"Preseason is over," Murray said. "Now it's the real show and every day counts. We're just coming together and getting ready to go out and have some fun."

Ready or not, the season is here and the team is eager and excited.

"We have a great new team, and new players. I think we're all excited," he said. "I'm ready to get it going."