Heading to see the Spurs on Opening Night? Here's everything you should know.

From parking to COVID-19 protocols to where to watch the game, here's how you can prepare for Wednesday night's season opener.

SAN ANTONIO — The temperature is dropping. The leaves are falling. The preseason tune-ups are in the books. And for the first time since 2018-2019, a full regular season of San Antonio Spurs basketball is right around the corner.

After finishing last season with a 33-39 record, the Silver and Black are looking to start the campaign off right when the Orlando Magic come to town Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Planning to go to the game? Have questions? We have answers.

Did the Spurs play the Magic last season?

Twice, and they won both times. San Antonio has dominated Orlando historically, winning 46 of the teams' 65 head-to-head matchups.

Should I bring my mask?

It wouldn't be a bad idea. Though face coverings aren't required, the Spurs are strongly encouraging that they be worn in the arena (when you're not eating or drinking). That goes for whether you're vaccinated or unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

What else is being done to prioritize COVID-19 safety?

The team has implemented enhanced cleaning measures, as well as new tools to minimize interaction between AT&T Center employees and visitors.

What does that mean for me?

It means you should expect to pay for concessions using your credit/debit card. The AT&T Center says food and beverage purchases are "completely cashless" as of now, as are parking lot payments. You can always order concessions using the Spurs app, too.

There's also a modified bag policy to reduce "unnecessary contact" when you enter the AT&T Center.

Wait, did you say Spurs app?

Yup! You should download it before you go to the game; it makes it easier to find your way around the arena, follow the game in real-time and order any concessions. Plus, you can download your game ticket on there as well.

It's available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Will I need to pay for parking?

Yes, and officials are strongly suggesting you nail down your parking ticket ahead of time. It can cost as much as $28, depending on how close you want to be to the arena. You can buy your parking ticket here.

I'm not planning on going to the game. How can I tune in?

The game will air on Fox Sports Southwest, as well as WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. A Spanish radio broadcast of the game will also be carried by KXTN-AM 1350 and on 107.5 FM HD2 with Paul Castro.

Plus, make sure to note the 10 Spurs games KENS 5 will air this season.

Any other ways I can follow the game?