Warriors' Draymond Green adds Tim Duncan to his all-time starting five

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan may be long retired but he still is receiving much respect from current NBA players.
Case in point, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.
Green recently was tasked with giving his all-time starting five and on his personal list was Duncan at the power forward spot.
Check out Green giving out his list which also includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, and Michael Jordan.
Green complementing Duncan is nothing new. He's always had much respect for the 5-time NBA champ.
In a 2016 chat with "The Undefeated," Green revealed how quickly he learned to never talk trash to Duncan.
"I do have a Tim Duncan story. My rookie year I kind of talked junk to everybody. In the middle of the game I started talking to Tim, and I had already got into it with somebody on their team. I don't remember who it was. But I started talking to Tim and he kind of just stared at me. I just kept talking junk to him and he kept staring at me.
"At that point I realized during the rest of my career that I might as well not talk to him. Either, one, he is not going to talk back because he has no respect for me. Or, two, he is not going to talk back because that is who he is. Or, three, both. I figured then that was the last time I would talk junk to Tim. And that was the last time."
Duncan is revered as the greatest power forward of all-time and his resume establishes why that is the case.
Shout out to Green for recognizing Duncan's greatness.
Follow us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.