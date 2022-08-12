x
Locked On Spurs

Discussing Jakob Poeltl's future with the Spurs | Locked On Spurs

Poeltl recently spoke about his future with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger as they discuss the recent comments from Spurs' Jakob Poeltl about his future in San Antonio.

RELATED: Poeltl says he'll evaluate his long term future with the Spurs following end of next season

Will he be traded in-season? Will he leave after next season?

Also, they go over some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

