NBA, Spurs to honor basketball great Bill Russell next season

The Spurs court will feature a logo honoring Russell next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have announced that next season all teams will honor the great Bill Russell in a historic way.

The league will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.

Russell passed away on July 31 at the age of 88. He will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

This means next season San Antonio Spurs' players wear a patch on their jersey honoring Russell, his No. 6 jersey hanging in the rafters, and the AT&T Center court will have a clover-shaped logo in his honor representing his time with the Celtics.

“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” said NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio. “Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league.”

Russell had a strong bond with Spurs' legend, Tim Duncan.

He called Duncan his favorite player and even predicted he'd win more titles in a chat the pair had back in 2009.