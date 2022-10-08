Spurs news: Team signs Jordan Hall to two-way deal, Keldon Johnson excitement, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.
Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.
SPURS SIGN JORDAN HALL
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Jordan Hall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.
He played for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five games.
He'll wear No. 30 for the Spurs.
KELDON JOHNSON IS EXCITING
Bleacher Report is looking at Spurs' Johnson to be quite the exciting player at his position heading into next season.
Johnson agreed to an $80 million extension with the Spurs this offseason and will be the new go-to player for the team.
THE COYOTE'S NEW DEN?
The Spurs' Coyote had some fun with a recent home listing in San Antonio.
The home comes with its own cave (yes, you read that right) and the Coyote is hoping he and Manu Ginobili may be new roomies.
SPURS GIVE GIVES AN ASSIST TO SAN ANTONIO TEACHERS
Spurs Give recently helped out San Antonio teachers with $100 to help get their classrooms ready for back-to-school.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ANGEL GUTIERREZ
Spurs fan Angel Gutierrez won the Locked On Spurs and Santikos movie ticket giveaway.
Angel will be taking his family to go see the new anime movie, INU-OH, and is thrilled to be going.
SAN ANTONIO NBA 2K LEAGUE PLAYER NEEDS YOUR VOTE
San Antonio's Donovan "SELDUM" Mass has two stints with the NBA 2K League under his belt and has represented the city well on the virtual basketball court.
Now he needs your help to make it to the 2022 NBA 2K League All-Star Game.
You can now vote for him to be named among the best NBA 2K League players and let him represent San Antonio.
"Hey, San Antonio I need help to make NBA 2K League history as the first NBA 2K all-star from San Antonio! Vote for SELDUM," Mass said to KENS 5.
