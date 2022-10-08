Spurs news: Team signs Jordan Hall to two-way deal, Keldon Johnson excitement, and more

Here's the latest Spurs' offseason news.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

SPURS SIGN JORDAN HALL

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Jordan Hall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.



He played for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five games.



He'll wear No. 30 for the Spurs.

KELDON JOHNSON IS EXCITING

Bleacher Report is looking at Spurs' Johnson to be quite the exciting player at his position heading into next season.

PG

No. 1: LaMelo Ball

No. 2: Darius Garland



SG

No. 1: Tyrese Maxey

No. 2: Jalen Green



SF

No. 1: Anthony Edwards

No. 2: Keldon Johnson



PF

No. 1: Zion Williamson

No. 2: Scottie Barnes



C

No. 1: Alperen Sengun

No. 2: James Wiseman



Who else belongs on the list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HGyMV8KujM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2022

Johnson agreed to an $80 million extension with the Spurs this offseason and will be the new go-to player for the team.

THE COYOTE'S NEW DEN?

The Spurs' Coyote had some fun with a recent home listing in San Antonio.

The home comes with its own cave (yes, you read that right) and the Coyote is hoping he and Manu Ginobili may be new roomies.

I’m not saying @manuginobili and I are gonna buy this but I’m not saying we’re not. https://t.co/ADkFdLAI87 — Coyote (@SpursCoyote) August 10, 2022

SPURS GIVE GIVES AN ASSIST TO SAN ANTONIO TEACHERS

Spurs Give recently helped out San Antonio teachers with $100 to help get their classrooms ready for back-to-school.

Thanks to @SpursGive and their support of our Teacher Education Fund, teachers like this one from @SAISDLanier @SAISD are getting to buy an extra $100 on top of our New Teacher Grant for their classrooms. #everyfifth #SAISDProud #teacher pic.twitter.com/3fLBZVZdiH — SAISD Foundation (@SAISDFoundation) August 5, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ANGEL GUTIERREZ

Spurs fan Angel Gutierrez won the Locked On Spurs and Santikos movie ticket giveaway.

Angel will be taking his family to go see the new anime movie, INU-OH, and is thrilled to be going.

And we have a winner. Congrats @AngelGutie3 . He wins a fam pack to go see the SA debut of INU-OH anime movie this Fri. He wins 4 tix, 2 large pops, 2 large drinks a $90 value courtesy of @MySantikos . 🥳🥳 https://t.co/VKflnDj1so — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO NBA 2K LEAGUE PLAYER NEEDS YOUR VOTE

San Antonio's Donovan "SELDUM" Mass has two stints with the NBA 2K League under his belt and has represented the city well on the virtual basketball court.

Now he needs your help to make it to the 2022 NBA 2K League All-Star Game.

You can now vote for him to be named among the best NBA 2K League players and let him represent San Antonio.

"Hey, San Antonio I need help to make NBA 2K League history as the first NBA 2K all-star from San Antonio! Vote for SELDUM," Mass said to KENS 5.

The voting window is now live to send 2 amateur players to the 2022 3v3 NBA 2KL All Star Game presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle!



⭐You can vote until Aug 15th at https://t.co/YqkWvZf8qm⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZUj4rw8I8A — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 8, 2022