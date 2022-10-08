Spurs news: Dieng signed, single game tickets, San Antonio NBA 2K League player needs votes, and more

Let's catch you up on the latest Silver and Black news.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

FREE MOVIE TICKETS FROM LOCKED ON SPURS

If you missed the news then you better hurry up and listen up!

Locked On Spurs and My Santikos have teamed up to give away a family pack to the San Antonio premiere of the anime movie "INU-OH" set to hit the big screen on August 12.

Don't say I didn't remind you all. Myself & @MySantikos

are giving away tixs to Aug 12 debut of anime INU-OH this week on Locked On Spurs: 4 Tix,2 free large drinks,2 free large popcorn. Stay tuned to an Ep. Of LOS this week to find out how to win #porvida #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/useDFWWKIP — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 8, 2022

The pack includes four VIP tickets, two large popcorn, and two free drinks to the anime premiere.

Listen to the latest Locked On Spurs on how you win. Good luck!

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE HERE

The Spurs have announced there are now single-game tickets available for fans to grab.

Getting closer and closer to Spurs Basketball each day!



Lock in your preseason tickets now 🎟⤵️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 3, 2022

HELLO AGAIN DIENG

The Spurs have officially announced they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

He is making his second stint in San Antonio after appearing in 16 games for the Spurs in 2020-21, averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes.

A 10-year NBA veteran will wear No. 41.

SAN ANTONIO NBA 2K LEAGUE PLAYER NEEDS YOUR VOTE

San Antonio's Donovan "SELDUM" Mass has two stints with the NBA 2K League under his belt and has represented the city well on the virtual basketball court.

Now he needs your help to make it to the 2022 NBA 2K League All-Star Game.

You can now vote for him to be named among the best NBA 2K League players and let him represent San Antonio.

"Hey, San Antonio I need you all help to make NBA 2K League history as the first NBA 2K all-star from San Antonio! Vote for SELDUM," Mass said to KENS 5.

The voting window is now live to send 2 amateur players to the 2022 3v3 NBA 2KL All Star Game presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle!



⭐You can vote until Aug 15th at https://t.co/YqkWvZf8qm⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZUj4rw8I8A — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 8, 2022

SPURS FAN NEEDS HELP

A Spurs fan has taken to Twitter to ask for help for a dire family situation. If you want to help, please see below.