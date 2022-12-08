Spurs will host games in Austin, Mexico City and Alamodome next season

Here are the details you need to know about the four "home" games away from the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — For the upcoming San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season, there will be four home games played away from the AT&T Center. The team officially announced the dates and times Wednesday.

AUSTIN BOUND

The Spurs will play in Austin at the Moody Center on April 6 and 8, 2023. The opponents will be announced at a later time.

Here's the ticket sale schedule for those games:

Sept. 21-23: Season ticket member

Sept. 26: Spurs Fan Club presale

Sept. 28: General public on sale

HOLA, MEXICO CITY!

The Spurs and Heat will play a regular season game in Mexico City, with San Antonio serving as the home team.

The game will be Dec. 17 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Overall, the Spurs have played six games in Mexico City.

“We have played six games in Mexico City, and every time, thousands of Spurs fans showed up, making us feel loved and right at home," Spurs' RC Buford said. "We are grateful for our loyal fans in Mexico and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season. This is one way we continue to purposefully engage and celebrate our growing number of fans in Mexico."

Tickets for this game will go on sale Sept. 10 to the general public.

LET'S GO BACK TO THE ALAMODOME

In one of the most anticipated games during the Spurs 50th Anniversary season is a throwback game at the team's old home, the Alamodome.

The game in anticipated to break the NBA attendance record for a single regular season game.

The Spurs go back to the Alamodome on Jan. 13.

Ticket schedule:

Aug. 26-31: Season ticket member and Spurs Fan Club presale

Sept. 1: General public on sale

“Hosting these four games is part of our vision to purposefully engage and celebrate our entire Spurs following from Mexico to Austin, while fostering the next generation of fans,” Buford said. “Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and hosting a historic celebration in the Alamodome will each be exciting moments for our entire organization. We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

According to the team, Spurs Season Ticket Members and Spurs Fan Club members have early access to purchase individual game tickets. General tickets will be available for purchase at Spurs.com and the Spurs App. For exclusive pre-sale access and more info, fans can sign up for the Official Spurs Fan Club at Spurs.com.

General ticket sales:

Aug. 17-18: Season ticket member and Spurs Fan Club presale

Aug. 19: General public on sale