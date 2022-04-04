Spurs' Tim Duncan set to present Manu Ginobili for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Ginobili will join Duncan, David Robinson, and George Gervin as the only Spurs in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO — In a few weeks, another San Antonio Spurs legend will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Manu Ginobili will be immortalized among basketball's greatest players ever, and another Spurs legend and Hall of Famer himself, Tim Duncan, will present him to their peers.

According to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, members of the class of 2022 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers.

And Ginobili decided on Duncan.

It is fitting that Duncan presents Ginobili for enshrinement.

The pair won four NBA titles together and were part of the Spurs' famed "Big 3" era which saw them become a perennial playoff team, a constant title contender, and see success for over two decades on the NBA court.

Ginobili also won the gold medal with Argentina in 2004, and a bronze medal in 2008 as well as winning the NBA Sixth Man Award in the 2007-08 season, and is a two-time NBA All-Star.

There certainly will be plenty of tears of joy from the Spurs fanbase when Ginobili makes his induction speech.

Enshrinement Weekend will begin September 9 with the headlining Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Sept. 10.