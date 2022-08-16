Spurs' Sochan says he'll not play for Poland at Eurobasket, will focus on rookie NBA season

Sochan wants to be ready for his NBA rookie season.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie, Jeremy Sochan, will not be suiting up for Team Poland at the 2022 Eurobasket tournament this summer, the team and Sochan announced.

"We regret that Jeremy will not come to the national team this year. However, we fully understand his decision," said team Sports Director Lukasz Koszarekthe."

Sochan's decision ultimately came down to him wanting to take time to prepare for his rookie season with the Spurs.

"After long discussions with the San Antonio Spurs, my agent, and family, we decided that I would stay in San Antonio, after all, to continue preparing for my first season in the NBA - the most important and longest season of my career so far," Sochan said.

Sochan did state he does want to play for Team Poland in future tournaments and points to how young he still is to make that happen.

"I am only 19 years old and proper physical and mental preparation for at least 82 matches in the coming season is extremely important for my development. I hope to become an important element of the Spurs and Polish National Team for years," added Sochan.

He did express disappointment over not playing for Poland but with the Spurs training camp inching closer, he is razor-focused on making a good impression with San Antonio.

"This is the most important moment in his career so far. We hope that he will work well in the preparatory period with the San Antonio Spurs and in the coming years he will be one of the key players in the Polish team," said Koszarek.

Sochan did not play for the 2022 Summer League Spurs team after being placed in the NBA health-safety protocols.