Spurs news: Dieng goes above and beyond for Africa, Becky Hammon in the WNBA playoffs, and more

DIENG GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR AFRICA
New Spur, Gorgui Dieng, went the extra mile for his home country of Africa. He laid the first brick of the hospital which will help to improve the lives of people in his hometown of Kébémer.
ICYMI: MARVEL, DC ANIMATION DIRECTOR IS A SPURS FAN
Animation director for Marvel and DC, Sam Liu, recently spoke with KENS 5's Spurs beat writer, Jeff Garcia, on how he became a Silver and Black fan.
He also dished on if he is ever tempted to add Spurs Easter eggs in his movies.
BECKY IS GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!
Former team assistant coach, Becky Hammon, and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Way to go Becky and good luck to the Aces!
AUSTIN RIDES WITH A FAMILIAR FACE
If you are in Austin and take a pedicab, you might see a familiar face riding with you.
Josh Primo and new team partner, Self., are scooting around Austin showcasing the new partnership.
PUT IT IN THE LOUVRE!
A trio of Spurs showed off the artistic side with some rather interesting drawings.
SOCCER + SPURS
Spurs Give is calling all San Antonio youths to join the new inclusive Sports League Soccer program in conjunction with San Antonio FC and Morgan's Wonderland.
SPURS FAN IS MAKING CUSTOM CELL PHONE WALLPAPERS
If you need a cool, Spurs-themed wallpaper background for your cell phone, then this fan has you covered.
Bexar County Social Apparel is making custom wallpaper with a Spurs flare for anyone who tweets to him.
