Spurs news: Dieng goes above and beyond for Africa, Becky Hammon in the WNBA playoffs, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

DIENG GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR AFRICA

New Spur, Gorgui Dieng, went the extra mile for his home country of Africa. He laid the first brick of the hospital which will help to improve the lives of people in his hometown of Kébémer.

.@GorguiDieng's dreams have no limits. The NBA Star has never forgotten where he came from, and he showcased that this past weekend as he laid the first brick of the hospital which will help to improve the lives of people in his hometown of Kébémer 🇸🇳 #NBAAfrica #GorguiDieng pic.twitter.com/ITRdi8qeBh — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) August 15, 2022

ICYMI: MARVEL, DC ANIMATION DIRECTOR IS A SPURS FAN

Animation director for Marvel and DC, Sam Liu, recently spoke with KENS 5's Spurs beat writer, Jeff Garcia, on how he became a Silver and Black fan.

He also dished on if he is ever tempted to add Spurs Easter eggs in his movies.

Check it out!

I chat w/ DC, Marvel animation director @_samliu_ who's a big Spurs fan! Here's my exclusive chat w/ him 👇👇



One-on-one with DC, Marvel animation director Sam Liu: His Spurs fandom, his top-5 Spurs & more https://t.co/GwyFaiiiR4 #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter #SanAntonio — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 15, 2022

BECKY IS GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!

Former team assistant coach, Becky Hammon, and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.

Way to go Becky and good luck to the Aces!

AUSTIN RIDES WITH A FAMILIAR FACE

If you are in Austin and take a pedicab, you might see a familiar face riding with you.

Josh Primo and new team partner, Self., are scooting around Austin showcasing the new partnership.

POV: you ride around Austin in style🚴🏼



Who’s seen our pedicabs in downtown atx?#nationalfinancialawarenessday pic.twitter.com/BaxfpAGwbR — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) August 14, 2022

PUT IT IN THE LOUVRE!

A trio of Spurs showed off the artistic side with some rather interesting drawings.

crafty on and off the court 🔥 pic.twitter.com/owQue0k1Bh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 11, 2022

SOCCER + SPURS

Spurs Give is calling all San Antonio youths to join the new inclusive Sports League Soccer program in conjunction with San Antonio FC and Morgan's Wonderland.

Here are the details:

We're SOO excited to launch our @spurs Inclusive Sports League Soccer program alongside @SanAntonioFC and @MorgansWndrlnd!⚽️😃



It's not just a game- it's a community for everyone to feel safe, play together, and build lifelong friendships & memories! 🖤🤍



LEARN MORE⬇️ https://t.co/0B4Wx9F7G7 — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) August 1, 2022

SPURS FAN IS MAKING CUSTOM CELL PHONE WALLPAPERS

If you need a cool, Spurs-themed wallpaper background for your cell phone, then this fan has you covered.

Bexar County Social Apparel is making custom wallpaper with a Spurs flare for anyone who tweets to him.

Also doing these! Drop us a comment! https://t.co/Bv9npYZTgx pic.twitter.com/a9P3AikfwB — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) August 13, 2022