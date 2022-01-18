Spurs reportedly trade Bryn Forbes, receive Juancho Hernangomez in three-team deal

The veteran sharpshooter Forbes is heading to Denver, and San Antonio will get back a big wing who can shoot the ball.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly trading away veteran sharpshooter Bryn Forbes and getting back Juancho Hernangomez and Denver's 2028 second-round pick in the three-team deal first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2022

Forbes went undrafted and spent the first four years of his NBA career earning his spot with the Spurs, first in the G League and then in San Antonio. He won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks last season before returning to San Antonio on a one-year deal.

"This is like my second home," Forbes said in a video released by the team when he signed. "It feels good to be back in the organization I started with, and learned a lot from, and part of what helped me grow in so many ways, not just in basketball but in life. I'm just excited to get back to it and get back to work with these guys, and try to do some good stuff."

Forbes is just 28, but was a veteran presence for an extremely young and developing Spurs team. Forbes will now space the floor for another MVP, and his departure from San Antonio could mean more minutes for guards like Tre Jones and rookie Josh Primo.

As for Hernangomez, he's a 6'9" wing who can come off the bench and provide a bit of size and spacing. He's played about 16 minutes per game in his career, averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 35% from three. He barely cracked the rotation for the Celtics this year, but the Spurs could use the sort of depth he provides.