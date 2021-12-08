Bryn Forbes returns to Spurs and his 'second home' in San Antonio after winning title with Bucks

"This is like my second home," Forbes said, wearing number 7 in his second stint with the team he says helped him grow as a player and a person.

SAN ANTONIO — Bryn Forbes is back in what he calls his second home of San Antonio after spending a year in Milwaukee, returning with a ring and a new jersey number.

The 28-year-old shooting guard went undrafted after graduating from Michigan State, earned a chance with the Spurs through Summer League, and worked his way from the G League to the NBA before winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He became a free agent after that, and agreed to a deal that brought him back to San Antonio, this time wearing number 7.

"This is like my second home," Forbes said in a video released by the team when he signed his deal on Wednesday. "It feels good to be back in the organization I started with, and learned a lot from, and part of what helped me grow in so many ways, not just in basketball but in life. I'm just excited to get back to it and get back to work with these guys, and try to do some good stuff."

Forbes averaged 19 minutes per game last season for the Bucks, mostly coming off the bench. He thrived as a reserve shooter, averaging 10 points per game while hitting 47% from the floor and 45% from three, both career highs. He was the fourth-most accurate shooter in the league last season.

At the end of his year abroad, he's bringing a fresh perspective and championship experience back to a young core he knows well.

"I think some experience. Experience is a big thing. I started with Dejounte, Derrick was here the next year, played a few years with Jakob. Left and saw some things, saw what it took to get to a championship. I think that experience is something I'm gonna be able to take on with me and hopefully be able to give to our team and the young guys."