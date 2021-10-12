Report: Spurs' Bryn Forbes expected to get interest from NBA contending teams

Could Forbes be on the move again?

SAN ANTONIO — According to an article from The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBA contending teams are expected to be interested in Spurs guard Bryn Forbes.

"A player expected to procure interest from contending teams throughout the league: Spurs guard Bryn Forbes," reports The Athletic.

It is clear to see why playoff teams would want to add Forbes to their roster.

He has championship experience with the Bucks last season and can spread the floor with his outside shooting. He averaged 10 points per game on 45.2-percent shooting from three for the Bucks last season in their march to the 2021 NBA title.

He also has an expiring contract ($4.5 million) which could make contending teams see more value in him by trading with San Antonio.

Forbes went undrafted in 2016 before landing with San Antonio. He is currently averaging 7.2 points per game and shooting 42% from the three-point line in 14.3 minutes per game this season.