x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Spurs

Trade! Reacting to the Spurs trading Bryn Forbes to Denver and more | Locked On Spurs

What does this deal mean for the Spurs moving forward?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia and KENS 5's Tom Petrini discuss the reported trade between the Spurs and Nuggets sending guard Bryn Forbes to Denver for forward Juancho Hernangomez.

RELATED: Spurs reportedly trade Bryn Forbes, receive Juancho Hernangomez in three-team deal

What does this move signal? Is there now a log jam at the big man spot? Does this mean more minutes for rookie Joshua Primo?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

In Other News

Spurs vs. Heat postponed: Miami can't field eight-man team amid injury woes and COVID-19 situation