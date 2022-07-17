Spurs news: Summer League Game 5 recap and postgame sound, brave Spurs fan, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad wrapped up their games at the 2022 NBA Summer League, and there is some player news.
Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news, recap game five of the Spurs Summer League squad, and more including one brave fan.
SUMMER LEAGUE SOUND AND RECAP
The Spurs wrapped up their schedule in Las Vegas with a win over the Grizzlies, 90-87. They finished 1-4 at the Summer League.
Malaki Branham scored 23 points, and Blake Wesley added nine points (2-17 shooting) and six assists. DJ Stewart added 16 points.
Following the game coach Mitch Johnson spoke about the team including thoughts on Branham's performance calling him "versatile."
GOOD LUCK DAYS
Forward Darius Days, who played with the Spurs Summer League, was signed by the Heat on a two-way deal.
Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes of action with the Spurs while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line.
THIS SPURS FAN IS BRAVE
Ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard isn't well-received among the fanbase especially in San Antonio.
His exit from the team still riles up Spurs fan, but not for this one brave fan who wore a Leonard jersey in San Antonio.
Spurs fans had plenty to say about this and needless to say, it wasn't pretty.
