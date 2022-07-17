Spurs news: Summer League Game 5 recap and postgame sound, brave Spurs fan, and more

The Summer Spurs finish 1-4 at the 2022 NBA Summer League.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad wrapped up their games at the 2022 NBA Summer League, and there is some player news.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news, recap game five of the Spurs Summer League squad, and more including one brave fan.

SUMMER LEAGUE SOUND AND RECAP

The Spurs wrapped up their schedule in Las Vegas with a win over the Grizzlies, 90-87. They finished 1-4 at the Summer League.

Malaki Branham scored 23 points, and Blake Wesley added nine points (2-17 shooting) and six assists. DJ Stewart added 16 points.



Following the game coach Mitch Johnson spoke about the team including thoughts on Branham's performance calling him "versatile."

Coach Johnson on Branham calls him "versatile" and that he needs to be more decisive....



Also talks seeing D. Days join Miami, Sochan learning from the bench and more... #nba #GoSpursGo #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/03i4Zm16xG — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 17, 2022

GOOD LUCK DAYS

Forward Darius Days, who played with the Spurs Summer League, was signed by the Heat on a two-way deal.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts. Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have been waived.



More on today's transactions - https://t.co/iyrrUoLqSP@MiamiHEAT // @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/L14iqLQrPb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 16, 2022

Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes of action with the Spurs while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line.

THIS SPURS FAN IS BRAVE

Ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard isn't well-received among the fanbase especially in San Antonio.

His exit from the team still riles up Spurs fan, but not for this one brave fan who wore a Leonard jersey in San Antonio.

Spurs fans had plenty to say about this and needless to say, it wasn't pretty.