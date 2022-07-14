'Just trying to set a great example for those guys' | Spurs' Keldon Johnson discusses rebuild, rookies and more

Johnson had some things to say about the future of the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — It is quite obvious that the San Antonio Spurs are taking steps to rebuild the franchise from scratch.

The team traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, traded Derrick White, and saw Lonnie Walker IV leave the team for the Lakers in free agency.

They've stocked piled draft picks, drafted three 19-year-olds in the 2022 NBA Draft and are setting their sights for the future.

And Keldon Johnson is on board with the rebuild plan.

Following the Spurs Summer League game against the Hawks, Johnson spoke with ESPN about the future of the team and more.

"As everybody knows, we're in a rebuild," Johnson said "We expect to come in, play hard and win."

Johnson is in Las Vegas to show support for the rookies playing in Las Vegas - Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley - and set the tone as the team veteran. He also likes what he sees from the rookies on the court and believes the Spurs drafted well.

As for being a part of the rebuild, Johnson appreciates he is seen as a key piece in the team's long term plans.

"It's definitely big," Johnson said. "They [Spurs] believe in me and they trust me to lead these guys in the right direction. I'm definitely taking that serious."

Johnson is embracing the role as the new team leader and is hoping the new season will be better than most believe.

Despite a major roster shake up, Johnson is hoping the team can still push for the Play-In or playoffs next season despite many pegging the Spurs to be among the worst teams next season.

"It was big," Johnson said about playing in the Play-In tournament versus the Pelicans. "It was a different type of environment. Definitely learned. Hopefully we can be in something like that similar next season if not in the playoffs."

With the departure of several players from last season's roster, Johnson is now the "older" veteran.

He will be looked upon to help guide the team and with the franchise's transition.

"I haven't been able to workout with the young guys yet but I am definitely in the gym out here working," Johnson said. "No days off. Just trying to set a great example for those guys."