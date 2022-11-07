Evaluating Summer Spurs players after four games at the Summer League | Locked On Spurs

Which Summer Spurs are shining bright in Las Vegas and who needs work?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to evaluate a few Summer Spurs after four games at the 2022 Summer League.

Which players are excelling? What grade did Blake Wesley receive? Who is standing out?