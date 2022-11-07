Evaluating Summer Spurs players after four games at the Summer League | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to evaluate a few Summer Spurs after four games at the 2022 Summer League.
RELATED: 'Just trying to set a great example for those guys' | Spurs' Keldon Johnson discusses rebuild, rookies and more
Which players are excelling? What grade did Blake Wesley receive? Who is standing out?
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/bmzQv_KBpQs
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5