Locked On Spurs

Evaluating Summer Spurs players after four games at the Summer League | Locked On Spurs

Which Summer Spurs are shining bright in Las Vegas and who needs work?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to evaluate a few Summer Spurs after four games at the 2022 Summer League.

Which players are excelling? What grade did Blake Wesley receive? Who is standing out?

