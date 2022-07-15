'He is very, very talented' | Tony Parker dishes on projected top-NBA pick, Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is being is being heralded as the next NBA mega star.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are loaded with future NBA draft picks and if their 2022-23 season isn't packed with wins, they could be in the hunt for the projected No. 1 draft pick, France's Victor Wembanyama.

He is considered the next "franchise-type" player any team in the NBA Lottery will covet with his height, skill-set, youth, and much more.

And Spurs great, Tony Parker, knows a thing about "Big Vic."

Before departing from Parker's French team, ASVEL, he got to know what makes him tick and why he is seen as the next big thing.

Parker spoke with ESPN recently about his former player and dished out why he is special.

"As a person he is great," Parker said. "A great human being. A great kid and he is very, very talented. It's hard to know how high he can go."

Last season with ASVEL, Wembanyama averaged 6.5 points per game along with 1.9 blocks, 3.8 rebounds, and shot 37% from the field. He also won a second consecutive LNB Pro A Best Young Player award in 2022.

"That's the beauty of it. That's why I think every GM in the NBA thinks he is going to be No. 1. The sky is the limit for him."

Parker says Wembanyama is unlike any basketball player he's seen. He has the size of a center but the skillset of a guard who can shoot and run the floor.

"He's very unique because he runs like a guard and shoots like a guard but he's 7-2, super span, and his wingspan is unbelievable," Parker said.

Parker joked that he would have needed Tim Duncan's help to guard Wembanyama if he played in the league when he was running the show for San Antonio.

ASVEL losing Wembanyama is a big blow for Parker's ASVEL. The team is coming off capturing a Pro-A championship albeit without him due to injury. In addition, Parker was set to build around him until he is NBA bound.



"We absolutely want to keep him. We want to build everything around him," Parker said to French media.

It is reported that several Euroleague teams are interested in Wembanyama as well as the NBA's G League Ignite team which saw multiple players from the program be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Could fortune smile on the Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft with Wembanyama as the top prize?