Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV to take on San Antonio national cornhole phenom for a good cause

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV continues to make a positive impact in San Antonio and this time he is facing off against a San Antonio 7-year old national cornhole competitor for a good cause.

Walker's foundation, "The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation'' and Fantastic Sams are teaming up once again to sponsor the "Never Give Up" rally at LaVernia High School on March 17 beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Walker posted on his social media that the aim of the rally is to encourage students to never give up on their education goals.

As part of the rally, Walker will be squaring off against San Antonio's own 7-year old cornhole phenom, Trevor Caballero, in a game of cornhole which is sure to be fun to watch.

Trevor competes on the national cornhole level and is a rising star in the sport.

Walker is inviting all to attend. There will be photo opportunities as well as prizes and much more for those who attend.

Also, Walker and his foundation, along with Fantastic Sams, are sponsoring free haircuts in San Antonio and surrounding cities on specific days in March.