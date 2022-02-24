'I'm loving it' | Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV talks giving back to the San Antonio community and more

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation will team up with Fantastic Sams for free haircuts in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs swing guard, Lonnie Walker IV, recently announced that his foundation, "The Lonnie Walker Foundation," will be teaming up with Fantastic Sams to provide all of San Antonio free haircuts during specific days in March called "Hair-athon."

The free haircuts will also be offered in other cities surrounding San Antonio such as Castroville, Lytle, Floresville, Boerne, LaVernia, and Pleasanton.

This is just one of many community outreach initiatives Walker has done for San Antonio and he is overjoyed he can do what he can for the city.

In an interview with Janie Cantu, owner of the participating Fantastic Sams stores for the "Hair-athon," Walker explains why he continues to help the community.

"Growing up as a kid, I was always been a bigger picture kid, helping out others, doing the best I can," Walker said. "When my dreams finally became reality and I got drafted by the Spurs organization, that's when I got the opportunity to take that next step into taking that role and helping out as many kids as I can the next generation."

Walker and his foundation have greatly impacted San Antonio and his hometown of Reading, PA.

From downtown cleanup efforts in San Antonio, turkey drives to educational tools, the positive footprints he's left in the communities will be felt for a long time.

"My Lonnie Walker Foundation, it's all about the kids. I do free camps, turkey drives, laptops," he said. "You name it. I'm always hands-on as far as education and helping out the best way that I can."

Walker has been in San Antonio for four years now and has woven himself into the fiber of the city.

He's even taken pride that he's been called "guey" ("dude" in Spanish) by fans and turned it into an opportunity to support a worthy cause.

And living in San Antonio has been a great experience for him.

"I'm loving it. The food, the fans, the environment. Everything that you can talk about, it's loving here," Walker said. "Since I've been here, I've got nothing but love from the fans, from the community, from the restaurants, you name it."

Said Walker: "It still has been like that for the past three years since I've been here, so I'm extremely blessed to be in such a great predicament, such a great environment."

The free haircuts will be provided on March 8-10 from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. each day and Walker is encouraging everyone to bring family members and friends at the listed locations only.

Cantu also shares her desire to give back to the San Antonio and local communities as does Walker. She is asking everyone to donate to the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation to help continue these efforts.