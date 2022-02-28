Miami's Jimmy Butler gives Dejounte Murray a signed Heat jersey with touching message

Murray has the respect from his fellow NBA All-Star.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray is getting plenty of love and respect from Miami's Jimmy Butler.

Butler recently gave the Spurs All-Star a signed Heat jersey with a touching message of encouragement.

"My brother, I'm so happy and proud of you," Butler wrote. "One of my favorite players. Respect."

Murray is getting lots of attention and respect from his NBA peers.

Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green gave him signed Golden State jerseys and Green endorsed Murray to take his spot on the 2022 West All-Star bench due to injury.

"To Dejounte: Love what you are doing lil bro! You a mud baby keep that same hunger and will to be great," wrote Green.

Not only did Murray become an All-Star for the first time, but he's also shattering team records this season.

Murray's stock is on the rise and what he is doing this season is remarkable.

He was the first Spur to have multiple triple-doubles in the same season since David Robinson did in 1993-94 (4), and on Nov. 27, he reached 1,500 career rebounds, joining Alvin Robertson as the only two Spurs to post 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists in their first 300 games.

He is now the triple-double king in franchise history and his star is on the rise where he's becoming a household name.