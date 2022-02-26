Spurs, Satoransky agree to buyout per report

Satoransky played one game with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout clearing the way for him to sign with the Wizards, a team he played with for three seasons.

Satornasky played one game for San Antonio against the Wizards scoring three points Friday night.

He was traded to the Spurs from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz on Feb. 9, 2007.