Spurs 157, Wizards 153: What they said after the game

Spurs survive a thriller in Washington, DC.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs resumed their regular season with a big win in double overtime, beating the Wizards, 157-153, on the Rodeo Road Trip. San Antonio now has won two-games in a row.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 32 points. Jakob Poeltl had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 23 points.

The Spurs move to 24-36 and will next play the Heat on Feb. 26 to continue the Rodeo Road Trip.

Spurs win!

Popovich now needs 2 more wins to become the NBA all time winningest coach in reg season wins #porvida #nba75 pic.twitter.com/cLJ5OLh5ej — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 26, 2022

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Wizards.

SPURS

"It was great to see in the fourth quarter and in two overtimes that there was a lot of team execution. We looked like we'd played together before. I think more so than the All-Star break," said Gregg Popovich.

"I was a little tired but when you're trying to win basketball games, there's no excuse. I fought through it. The team fought through it and we came out with a huge team win," Murray said.

"I think I got much room for improvement and I'll continue to improve," said Johnson.

WIZARDS