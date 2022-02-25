Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Wizards

The Spurs resume their season tonight in Washington.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (23-36) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip Friday night as they visit the Washington Wizards (27-31).

This will be the final meeting in the regular-season for both teams and San Antonio is 1-0 versus the Wizards this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Thunder, 114-106.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 22 points. Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 18 points and eight assists.

"It wasn't a perfect game by any means. There was a little back-and-forth. Most importantly, in the end, we pulled out the win. There were some stretches where we let go a bit and that shouldn't happen. But a win is a win and we're happy about that," said Jakob Poeltl.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday's game:

1. The Spurs have won three-straight games versus the Wizards.

2. The Spurs have six-straight games of handing out more assists in a game over their opponents.

3. The Wizards are holding their opponents to just 10.9 three-pointers made a

game which currently ranks as the second-best mark in the league.

4. Washington shot the ball at a .390 clip from beyond the arc during the last five games.

5. The Wizards are averaging 50.2 points per game in the paint this season which currently ranks as the third-most in the NBA.