Checking in on the Spurs' current playoff odds

What do Las Vegas oddsmakers predict about the Spurs making it to the NBA postseason?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will resume their Rodeo Road Trip Friday night when they visit the Wizards for the stretch run of the season.

With just 23 regular-season games remaining, the Spurs are not shy about what the goal is: Making the playoffs.

Let's be clear, the team is aiming for the playoffs and not just making it to the Play-In tournament.

"Hell yeah, we're playing for the playoffs," Dejounte Murray said before the All-Star break.

The Spurs sit at 23-36 good for the 11th spot in the West.

They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and are within striking distance of the Play-In game behind the Blazers, Clippers, and Lakers.

With that, Las Vegas oddsmaker, BetOnline, released the Spurs' playoffs odds and they are still daunting.

San Antonio has +1000 odds at making the NBA postseason as well as -2000 to miss out.

With games remaining against the Blazers and Clippers, San Antonio will need to capture wins against them and all other teams left on their schedule if they want to realize their playoff goal.

According to Tankathon, San Antonio owns the 15th toughest schedule with eight games against teams with an above .500 record and nine against teams with a sub-.500 record.

The good news is once the extended road trip is over, the Spurs will have plenty of home games left with 12.