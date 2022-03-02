Report: Spurs trade Juancho Hernangomez for Tomas Satoransky and a pick, setting up more possible deadline deals

In a three-team deal first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio acquired a 2027 second rounder and an expiring contract that could be used in another trade.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have reportedly agreed to a minor trade with just a day until the deadline, and their return indicates that there are more deals to be done.

In a three-team deal first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio sent the recently-acquired Juancho Hernangomez to the Jazz in exchange for Tomas Satoransky and a 2027 second-round pick. Utah received Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Portland Trail Blazers got Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick.

Satoransky is a guard who has averaged 7 points and 4 assists per game in his career, shooting over 35% from deep. It's unclear how he would fit with a Spurs roster already full of young guards, but his expiring contract worth $10 million could be a valuable trade chip with about 24 hours to go until the deadline.

Despite being traded on Tuesday, Tomas Satoransky and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are trade eligible because their contracts were not aggregated in a deal. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 9, 2022

The expectation around the league remains that San Antonio GM Brian Wright is working the phones and trying to find a destination for veteran Thaddeus Young, acquired in the sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan over the summer. His expiring contract is worth $14.2 million, and could help facilitate a bigger deal.

Teams across the league have reportedly shown interest in Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl, but it would be surprising if San Antonio parted ways with any of them at this point.