Report: Bulls among teams interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl, but Spurs' asking price is high

The NBA Trade Deadline is inching closer, and several teams are reportedly asking about San Antonio's starting center.

SAN ANTONIO — According to NBA reporter, Marc Stein, the Bulls, and multiple teams are interested in Spurs' Jakob Poeltl ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade deadline.

What's interesting is that Stein is reporting the asking price for the Spurs center is high. San Antonio would want a future first-round pick and a quality player.

In addition, Stein's report reiterates that Toronto is still interested in Poeltl.

Currently, Poeltl is posting 13.1 points per game along with 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 60% shooting, and 4.0 offensive rebounds.

Poeltl has become an integral piece for the Spurs this season and among the best defensive centers in the league.

He's even received praise from 76ers' Joel Embiid who believes the Spurs center is underrated.

"He's great. He does the little things - rebounding," Embiid said. "Even offensively he doesn't have the skill to be shooting jumpers but he's a star in his role."

"Defensively, he's just being physical," he said. "He's definitely underrated."

It is no surprise the Spurs would want a haul back considering Poeltl's numbers, age, and team-friendly contract.

But will any team be willing to give the high asking price remains an open question?