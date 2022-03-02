NBA names Spurs' Popovich among 15 greatest coaches in NBA history

Popovich has guided the franchise to five NBA titles.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich.

The National Basketball Association today unveiled the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season, and the Spurs head coach was named.

The list was selected by a panel of 43 current and former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association, which is led by President Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and Executive Director & General Counsel David Fogel.

Popovich joins a who's who of great coaches including Steve Kerr, Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson, Doc Rivers, Jerry Sloan, Chuck Daly, ex-Spurs coach Larry Brown, Red Holzman, K.C. Jones, Lenny Wilkins and Erik Spoelstra.

Popovich's resume speaks for itself.

He is a five-time NBA championship coach, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year, a four-time NBA All-Star coach and is six wins away from becoming the NBA's All-Time winningest coach in the regular season.

In his 26 seasons with the Spurs, he's amassed a winning percentage of .659 and is currently holding a 1,330-687 record.

From the NBA to the international stage, Popovich is seen as the greatest coach, a keen mind for the game and his players recognize his greatness.

Recently, Spurs guard Dejounte Murray spoke highly of Popovich and what he means for him and his development.

"He's a great man. Obviously, he is a great coach." - D. Murray on what Popovich has meant to him #porvida #nba75 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6pAbv74eIC — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 9, 2022