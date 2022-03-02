Spurs' Zach Collins' fiery competitiveness is a reflection of high expectations for himself

"That's what you want on your team," Austin Spurs coach Kenny Trevino.

SAN ANTONIO — After nearly two seasons away from the court due to injuries, Spurs' Zach Collins made his return to basketball with the G-League's Austin Spurs and displayed the skills that made him a 2017 top-10 pick.

In his first game with Austin, he finished with eight points, one rebound, and two assists in 19 minutes against the Vipers on Jan. 18.

He also picked up a technical foul after slamming the ball into the basket's support. The reason was that a Viper player got past him for the score.

He did not like how he defended the opposing player and had the outburst.

But his fiery approach to the game is not too surprising.

Since his time with Gonzaga and with the Trail Blazers, he's always shown a high level of competitiveness on the court and doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on the court.

"That's the kind of guy you want to play with," said Austin Spurs coach Kenny Trevino. "That's what you want on your team."

Collins' explosive competitiveness is not a reflection of him disrespecting the game.

It comes from a high bar he's set for himself for basketball perfection.

"It's his frustration with what is happening between the lines," Trevino said. "It's not so much the referees, it is more so him."

One can understand why Collins is pushing himself to perform well especially this season.

He's been away from the game he loves, is out to prove naysayers wrong, and wants to contribute to the Spurs.

And Trevino says when Collins isn't on the court, he's showing that competitive edge on the bench.

"He comes up to me multiple times saying, 'My bad'," said Trevino.

Collins showed his competitiveness again in his second game with Austin. He'd pick up a technical foul for slamming the ball after a defensive mistake he made on the court.

"His competitiveness is contagious," Trevino said.

Collins' Spurs debut was spectacular. He would record 10 points, three assists, two steals, and seven rebounds in the Spurs’ 131-107 win over the Rockets on Feb. 4.

And the high bar he sets for himself and his fiery spirit will grow bigger for San Antonio as the season moves forward which should help the Spurs.