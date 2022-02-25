Uncanny! | Check out this Spurs' Manu Ginobili lookalike balling on the court

This has to be Ginobili's clone!

SAN ANTONIO — If fans want to see the return of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili back on the court live and in-person then this may be the closest they'll get.

And no one will blame them if they really believe he is playing basketball again.

A video surfaced of a player who resembles Ginobili so much! He shoots left, drives left, and has a bald spot just like the team great did in his later playing days.

Why manu ginobili long lost brother going crazy like that? pic.twitter.com/0OXk6ZdQVv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2022

The real Ginobili retired from basketball in Aug. 2018 and has since been hired by the team as their current player development coach.

He's made it clear he has no intentions of coming out of retirement but with this video footage, perhaps he's been trying to get in some court time without anyone finding out.