Dejounte Murray makes All-Star Game debut representing Spurs

San Antonio's star point guard started the second quarter and put on a show, scoring from all over and setting up his teammates.

CLEVELAND — Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has soaked up All-Star weekend in Cleveland, and sparkled in his debut on Sunday night.

Murray was introduced as "one of the most versatile players in the game" before the game, and started the second quarter for Team Durant. In his fifth year in the NBA he's averaging 19.9 points, 9.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and just 2.4 turnovers per game.

Murray started the second quarter, matching up with Luka Doncic and getting a shoutout from the announcers before canning a corner three and throwing a between-the-legs dime to Rudy Gobert for a huge jam.

Dejounte Murray’s first basket in the NBA All-Star game is a three



Pretty neat stuff!

pic.twitter.com/FpEQmitE5Q — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 21, 2022

DJ just having fun pic.twitter.com/aYUDD5Jg9D — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 21, 2022

LaMelo Ball went for some aerial flash on the lob, and Murray caught it high above the rim with both hands, hanging on the rim with a scream and a smile. He passed it back to LaMelo for a dunk. Then he took it right to the cup off the dribble.

Dejounte Murray foreverpic.twitter.com/QzxCVlwcuP — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 21, 2022

Steph Curry came in, and Murray gave him a hard double team to force a turnover.

Trae Young lobbed to Murray for another dunk, and then Murray grabbed an offensive board before hitting from mid-range. DJ drove to the basket again, then grabbed another offensive board and kicked to Ball in the corner, turning and celebrating well before the shot splashed in.

In his first 9 minutes in the All-Star Game, Murray had 13 points on 6-8 shooting, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

On Saturday night, Murray sat courtside next to former teammate and close friend DeMar DeRozan. Spurs legend David Robinson came over to congratulate him, telling DJ's young daughter that her dad was breaking all his records.