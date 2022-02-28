Spurs' Keldon Johnson says Rodeo Road Trip has been a 'blast'

This was Johnson's first time experiencing the Rodeo Road Trip.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will be wrapping up their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip against Memphis Monday night where the team will look to close it out with a win.

It'll also mark the end of some of the player's first Rodeo Trip experience, such as the case for Keldon Johnson.

Johnson had yet to go on the long trip in his San Antonio career before this season, and he appreciates what it meant for the team.

"It feels good. It's definitely better because we're playing well," Johnson said. "We're having fun enjoying each other. We've just been traveling."

Ahead of the matchup versus Memphis, the Spurs are 4-3 on the road trip including a pair of gutsy performances versus Chicago and Miami where the team showed their competitive spirit in the losses.

San Antonio pushed the Heat to the final seconds sans Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Dejounte Murray which left the Spurs forward proud of his teammates on this road stop.

"I'm so proud of my teammates. They played so well. They played so hard," Johnson said. "They played together. They had fun and they went out there and competed."

"They fought hard and had a great time," Johnson said.

The "never say die" attitude has been a hallmark of this team this season and it's been on display during the road trip.

In their road game versus Washington, the team never gave up in a double-overtime thriller and ultimately walked off the court victorious, 157-153.

The Spurs are seemingly starting to round into form at the right time of their season and the road trip is cementing the team chemistry.

"We've been getting great bonding time with each other," said Johnson. "It's just been going by fast."

That has been a goal for the team ever since the Rodeo Trip started in 2003 - forge a stronger team bond.

Developing team chemistry couldn't come at a better time.

The Spurs are fighting for a Play-In tournament spot as well as a possible playoff berth.

With the Blazers and Lakers nose-diving in the standings, this is an opportunity for the squad to make it into the postseason.

And with a healthy dose of team chemistry courtesy of the road trip and the team playing well, it certainly could pay dividends once the regular season is done.

"I feel like we're playing hard, having fun, and enjoying each other off the court as well," Johnson said. "Talking, sitting down, and having fun. I think the Rodeo Road Trip has been a blast for me."

Johnson took time during the All-Star break to attend the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo twice where he made the most of it.

"It was amazing," said Johnson. "I actually has so much fun the first night that I went back for the second night. It was a blast. It was amazing."

Johnson also makes it clear his rodeo event would be bull riding.