Spurs' Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington exchange jerseys with inspiring messages

The Spurs and Hornets' players show their respect for one another.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Keldon Johnson and Hornets' PJ Washington recently swapped jerseys with each other writing out an inspirational message to one another.

Johnson gave Washington his jersey to stay "grinding" and more.

"My brotha 4L (for life). Pistol! Keep grinding," wrote Johnson.

In return, Washington gave the Spurs forward his own Charlotte jersey with words of encouragement.

"My dawg. Proud of you gang," Washington wrote. "Keep hoopin. Love on this end."

This isn't the first time Spurs players have exchanged jerseys with their NBA peers.

Dejounte Murray and the Warriors' Draymond Green and Stephen Curry have exchanged jerseys with messages to one another.

Even Miami's Jimmy Butler has given Murray his Heat jersey.