Gregg Popovich ties record for most regular season wins by a coach in NBA history

With a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Pop tied his friend Don Nelson with 1,335 wins.

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich pulled level with Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins by a coach in NBA history on Monday night, as the Spurs beat the Lakers 117-110 in a choppy game.

The milestone of 1,335 victories has loomed over the the season, and Popovich has deliberately avoided talking about his record-breaking success. The legendary coach, who has all his wins with the Spurs, has said in the past that the key to all the wins was "drafting Tim Duncan, then staying alive." He didn't comment on the feat after the game, he just credited his team with playing good defense down the stretch.

Popovich reached the milestone in 370 fewer games than it took Nelson, who coached the Bucks, Warriors, Knicks and Mavericks in a career that stretched across five decades. Pop has a regular season winning percentage of 65.9% since he took over in San Antonio in 1997. The only coach in the all-time top 10 with a better winning percentage is Phil Jackson.

Technically, Popovich already passed Lenny Wilkens in 2019 for the most wins by a coach in the league's history counting the playoffs, where he has 170 victories. He's one away from tying Pat Riley in that column, and Phil Jackson has the most with 229. Nelson has 1,410 total wins including playoffs, and Popovich now has 1,505.

The Spurs are now 25-40 amid a rebuilding season, but Popovich has his young team aiming for the play-in tournament and seems to really love the task of coaching for growth and development.