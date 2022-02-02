Dejounte Murray gives Warriors' Draymond Green his signed Spurs jersey

Murray showed his appreciation for the Warriors forward.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray had a special gift for his "big brother," Warriors' Draymond Green.

Green shared on his social media a signed jersey with a message from the Spurs point guard.

"To my dawg Dray. You a legend big bro," Murray wrote.

Murray and Green are very close friends and are both with Klutch Sports Group. It's the same sports agency Keldon Johnson is with now.

In fact, Green has given Murray one of his own jerseys after the Spurs-Warriors Dec. 5, 2021 matchup.

"To Dejounte: Love what you are doing lil bro! You a mud baby keep that same hunger and will to be great," wrote Green.

In 2021, Warriors' Stephen Curry gave Murray a jersey with a message for him to become great. A message that is becoming a reality this season.