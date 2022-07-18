Whoops! Spurs' Sochan clears up the air with Westbrook 'bricks' answer

Sochan says Westbrook has been his "idol" since he was a young boy.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan says he meant no ill will towards Lakers' Russell Westbrook when he had a knee-jerk answer while playing a guessing game with fellow teammate, Malaki Branham.

In case you missed it, the Spurs' rookies were playing a word association game with Branham providing clues for Sochan to guess an NBA stat.

Clues were leaning towards "triple-double" when Sochan yelled "bricks" in response to Branham shouting that Westbrook can get plenty of them.

Sochan suddenly catches himself and looks at the camera behind him knowing he goofed up.

Sochan did get the phrase right, but took to Twitter to clear the air about his response.

It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful 😂 heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. https://t.co/BrEaoTBtxh — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

To further clear up any misunderstanding, the rookie shared a photo of his younger self wearing a Westbrook Thunder jersey, calls the long-time NBA player as an "idol," and revealed his dog is named "Russ."

Been one idol since I started watching the NBA and my dog is called Russell 😂 pic.twitter.com/OwGyNJu8Yu — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

Obviously, there is no harm meant towards Westbrook, but it did stir up Bucks' Bobby Portis who did not take it as just a harmless answer.

The disrespect is getting out of hand. https://t.co/BwjG9AZMVO — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 17, 2022

Keep in mind, Westbrook has expressed that the "Westbrick" comment is something he does not appreciate.

Overall, this is just a 19-year-old kid who just got caught up in a game and meant nothing malicious towards the former NBA MVP.