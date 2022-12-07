Cheeky! Rookie Sochan trash talks during Spurs' Summer League game against Houston

Sochan did his best to get under the skin of the Rockets' players.

SAN ANTONIO — He may not be playing at the 2022 NBA Summer League, but San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is trying his best to make an impact on the court.

Even if it means a bit of cheeky trash talk from the sidelines.

During the team's recent game against Houston out in Las Vegas, Sochan was in street clothes but doing his best to get into the opponent's head. He was mic'd up, and seems like one of those people who should be mic'd up at all times.

Before the game started, he went to Rockets rookie Tari Eason with a smile and a lighthearted jab.

"You ain't got no bounce," Sochan joked.

And if that wasn't enough from the Spurs' 19-year-old rookie, he went at Houston's TyTy Washington letting him know his teammates will forget about him on the court.

"Hey TyTy, they ain't going to pass it to you," Sochan said. "They ain't going to pass it to you!"

Lmao Jeremy Sochan talking to TyTy Washington in the corner pic.twitter.com/AYeViPzYYM — Jake (@JakeAndHoops) July 12, 2022

He was ruled out of playing with the Spurs in Las Vegas after reportedly being placed in the league's health-safety protocols. As a precautionary step, the team went ahead and sat him out entirely.

Sochan was the Spurs' No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor. He is seen as a great fit with the team with his capability to defend multiple positions.

But once he is back on the court for the Spurs, he is certainly going to be entertaining to watch and hear what other bits of trash talk he has in store for opponents this season.