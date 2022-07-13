Spurs' Sochan gives his top-5 European players, NBA goals

Which European NBA players made the rookie' s list?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is a well-traveled young man.

The 19-year old hails from Poland, lived in England, played basketball in Germany, and in Texas at Baylor and was born in the United States.

He is definitely a worldly young basketball player so he would be the right person to give his top-five European players.

Sochan recently spoke with NBA Europe about his transition into the league and was asked to give the best NBA European players.

After some thinking, the rookie NBA player gave his list and Spurs fans will be happy to see a familiar name.

"I would say [Nikola] Jokic, Luka [Doncic], Drazen Petrovic. Who else? Tony Parker. Who am I forgetting? Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," Sochan said. "I could keep going but let's just keep it like that."

That is quite a formidable list and it is good to see he knows his Spurs' history by naming the franchise's all-time best point guard.

As for coming on with the Spurs, Sochan says it is an honor playing for San Antonio with its history and legendary coach, Gregg Popovich.

When asked what his NBA dream is, his answer will be sweet music to Silver and Black fan's collective ears.

"To win championships for sure," he said.

Sochan recently inked his deal with the Spurs at the Rookie Scale according to the NBA.

Unfortunately, he didn't play at the 2022 NBA Summer League due to being placed under the health-safety protocols but he did give fans a glimpse of his "cheeky" trash talk in the team's recent game versus Houston.