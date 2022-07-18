That's it? Early win total projection for Spurs' 2022-23 season places them among the worst teams

Are the Spurs heading for a bad season record-wise?

SAN ANTONIO — It is clearly obvious, the San Antonio Spurs are pushing the reset button on their franchise.

They are loaded with future NBA draft picks, traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, and let Lonnie Walker IV take his talents to the Lakers.

The team drafted three 19-year-old players - Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malaki Branham - and will boast one of the youngest rosters next season.

Put this together and the outlook for the Spurs' new season isn't bright and wins may be a rarity.

And NBA Bet agrees.

NBA Bets released their early win-totals for most of the league and peg the Spurs with just mustering 23.5 wins next season.

Listed regular season win totals @PointsBetUSA 🏀



55.5: BOS

53.5: LAC

52.5: PHO

51.5: MEM, MIL

50.5: PHI, GSW, DEN

49.5: MIA

48.5: MIN

47.5: ATL, DAL

44.5: TOR

43.5: NOP

41.5: CLE, CHI, POR

36.5: CHA

35.5: WAS

31.5: SAC

27.5: HOU, ORL

26.5: DET

25.5: IND, OKC

23.5: SAS pic.twitter.com/BeOMVGLH24 — NBABet (@nbabet) July 16, 2022

San Antonio is prepping for the future.

Aside from the war chest of draft picks, the team will likely give Joshua Primo increased time on the NBA court to develop as well as the rest of the young players.

In addition, the team locked up Keldon Johnson for four more years as their rebuild is well under way.

Although Johnson is hoping the new season won't be bad and lead the team into the Play-In and beyond.

"Hopefully, we can be in something like that similar next season if not in the playoffs," Johnson said about playing in the 2022 Play-In tournament versus the Pelicans.

If the new season isn't packed with wins, the Spurs could be in the hunt for the projected No. 1 draft pick, France's Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is considered the next "franchise-type" player any team in the NBA Lottery will covet with his height, skill-set, youth, and much more.

Last season with ASVEL, Wenbanyama averaged 6.5 points per game along with 1.9 blocks, 3.8 rebounds, and shot 37% from the field. He also won a second consecutive LNB Pro A Best Young Player award in 2022.

"He's very unique because he runs like a guard and shoots like a guard but he's 7-2, super span, and his wingspan is unbelievable," Spurs great Tony Parker said recently.

Last season, the Spurs were projected to just win 28.5 but would go on to win 34 games and make the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Hopefully, the Spurs can duplicate the same and show they are more than capable of winning more than just 23.5 games.