Spurs fans react to Victor Wembanyama's stellar preseason debut

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama dazzled on the court in his preseason debut versus the Thunder and lived up to the massive hype.

He finished with 20 points (8-13 from the field) in just 19 minutes and logged five rebounds, two steals and a block.

He showed all facets of his game from connecting on three-point shots, getting out on the fastbreak, his defensive prowess, speed, length and so much more.

Indeed the future is bright for the Spurs with Wemby in uniform and fans were overjoyed at what they saw from the 19-year-old rookie.

After the game, Spurs fans reacted to his performance on social media.

Here's a sample of what fans had to say about Wembanyama's preseason debut:

This is just the tip of the iceberg of how Silver and Black fans love what they see from the Spurs big man.

Wembanyama and the Spurs will resume preseason play versus the Heat in San Antonio on Fri. Oct. 13.

You can expect a thunderous roar from fans at the Frost Bank Center as he makes his home preseason debut.

