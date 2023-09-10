Spurs' Victor Wembanyama game-worn jersey selling at auction for over $17,000

Just how much will you pay for a game-worn Wemby jersey?

SAN ANTONIO — Just how much are you willing to pay to own an authentic, game-worn Victor Wembanyama jersey?

How about paying over $17,000?

Well, that's exactly what you might have to do to own the San Antonio Spurs rookie's Summer League jersey.

Currently, NBA Auctions has put up for auction Wembanyama's game-worn Summer League uniform and the current, highest bid is at a staggering $17,520.00.

This Wembanyama jersey is the one he wore during the Spurs' 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets on July 7, 2023, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It was also his NBA Summer League debut.

In that game, he logged 27 minutes and recorded nine points with three assists, eight rebounds, and a game-high five blocked shots.

According to NBA Auctions, it is a size XL and will be sold in "as-is" condition.

The jersey is historic considering Wembanyama is entering the league with enormous excitement and can possibly be the face of not just the Spurs but the entire league.

And there's still time if you want to bid. The auction will last for 17 more days.