Spurs set to hand out free T-shirt for opening night; Spurs-Heat preseason game time change

If you are heading to opening night versus Dallas, you'll be getting one cool T-shirt.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are heading to the San Antonio Spurs regular season opening night game versus the Mavericks, then you'll be getting a free T-shirt featuring the Coyote.

On Oct. 25, when the doors open at the Frost Bank Center, all fans will receive the new Coyote T-shirt.

It shows the Coyote pushing a paleta ice cream cart in his team jersey with the city's skyline behind him as well as a barbacoa store reflecting San Antonio's love for the food.

This T-shirt will be a must-have for all fans.

San Antonio will host Dallas at 8:30 P.M. and will be the first step of the Victor Wembanyama era.

SPURS-HEAT PRESEASON GAME TIME CHANGE

The Spurs preseason game versus the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13 has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. CST. It was originally scheduled to tip off at 7:00 CST. The game will be broadcast on TNT in San Antonio.

"A preseason game on NBA TV that doesn't even make sense. We're definitely excited. A big opportunity just for everybody to showcase the work they put in over the summer," Devin Vassell said to media ahead of the team's preseason game versus the Thunder.

