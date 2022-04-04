Making an impact | Spurs continue to champion good causes and give back to the community

Spurs continue to put the community up front.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' generosity knows no bounds as the players and organization continue to make a positive impact on society.

Recently, Spurs' Tre Jones and his brother, Tyus who plays for Memphis, donated $10,000, in honor of their grandmother, to Thrive Well San Antonio, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for cancer while funding research and providing patient support.

On behalf of Spurs Sports and Entertainment, @Tre3Jones and @1Tyus donated $10K to @ThrivewellSa, a local non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for cancer, in honor of their grandmother 🙏@SpursGive | @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/2CcVNykMrD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2022

And it did not stop there.

The women of Spurs Sports and Entertainment donated $10,000 to Family Violence Prevention Services for San Antonio's FVPS, The Battered Women and Children's Shelter.

On behalf of the women at Spurs Sport & Entertainment and in honor of @BeckyHammon, SS&E has donated $10,000 to Family Violence Prevention Services 🤍🖤



Thank you, @FamilyViolence7, for supporting the women and families of SA through resources, education, and sense of belonging! pic.twitter.com/Kf8spyM1ZS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2022

The Spurs organization continues to leave its mark on the community and these are just a couple of examples of how much they have given back.