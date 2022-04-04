Making an impact | Spurs continue to champion good causes and give back to the community

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' generosity knows no bounds as the players and organization continue to make a positive impact on society.
Recently, Spurs' Tre Jones and his brother, Tyus who plays for Memphis, donated $10,000, in honor of their grandmother, to Thrive Well San Antonio, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for cancer while funding research and providing patient support.
And it did not stop there.
The women of Spurs Sports and Entertainment donated $10,000 to Family Violence Prevention Services for San Antonio's FVPS, The Battered Women and Children's Shelter.
The Spurs organization continues to leave its mark on the community and these are just a couple of examples of how much they have given back.
From Lonnie Walker IV organizing free haircuts for all of the city to Devin Vassell taking part in NBA Fit week, the Spurs are truly putting the community first.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5