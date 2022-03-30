Spurs' Vassell takes part in NBA FIT Week

Vassell stresses the importance of eating right and maintaining physical fitness with San Antonio children.

SAN ANTONIO — Lace up your sneakers, put on your running shoes, hit the gym and make the right eating choices for NBA FIT Week.

To celebrate NBA FIT Week, the San Antonio Spurs are encouraging fans of all ages to embrace their overall health and wellbeing.

NBA FIT Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente, runs from March 23 through March 30 across the NBA. It provides the opportunity to highlight and encourage the different ways youth can take care of themselves both physically and mentally.

On March 29, the Spurs took part in a local event, presented by H-E-B, as part of NBA Fit Week.

The event will took place at an area Boys & Girls Club loaded with fun activities for 50 young athletes from the Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL).

And doing his part to help was Spurs' Devin Vassell who took questions from the young athletes and shared pointers on how to improve overall heath on a daily basis.

The athletes also learn new basketball skills and drills taught by Spurs Sports Academy coaches and staff along with the importance of nutrition by being taught an easy and healthy meal crafted by Levy and Aramark chefs, with products donated by H-E-B.

But it wasn't just about the body.

The participants took part in a meditation session guided by Train the Mind.

“When we think of being healthy, working to keep our minds in shape is just as important as moving our bodies,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “It is vital to teach, encourage and celebrate healthy living in all aspects of life – mind, body and spirit. We want to motivate and energize these incredible kids to stay on this journey from a young age so they have tools that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

