New Spurs' Joshua Primo mural pops up in San Antonio

The rookie gets his own mural on San Antonio's South Side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is dotted with murals dedicated to the San Antonio Spurs, and now rookie Joshua Primo is getting his own.

San Antonio artist Nik Soupe recently revealed a new mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant featuring Primo.

Plenty of other murals honor members of the team, like this one of Tim Duncan on the south side.

This is a huge honor for Primo as it shows how he's been accepted as one of San Antonio's own.

The promising rookie has a bright future in the NBA and at just 19-years old, he is certainly going to be a big piece in the team's rebuild.

The South Side restaurant also features many other team legends such as George Gervin, David Robinson, former Spur DeMar DeRozan, and Duncan as well.

If you want to snap a photo of the new Primo mural, it is located at 4122 S. Flores St. 78214.