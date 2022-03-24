Live updates on the Spurs play-in chances and draft lottery odds

The latest information on where the Spurs are in the fight for the 10 seed, how good their chances are at a top pick, and how the first impacts the second.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs currently have a record of 29-44, and thanks to the NBA's relatively new play-in tournament, they could wind up making the playoffs.

On the flip side, the worse they finish in the league standings, the better their odds will be at scoring a top pick in the upcoming 2022 draft. Gregg Popovich and the players have said they're fighting for the play-in, but what does that mean for the draft?

If you're keeping an eye on these developments, this page is for you. It will be updated daily with the latest information and scenarios.

Play-in chances

The rules are simple: if the Spurs can pass either the Pelicans or Lakers for the tenth seed, they will visit the other team for a win-or-go-home game. If the Spurs pass both, they will host the 9-10 matchup.

The winner of that game will face the loser of the 7-8 game, and the winner of that game will go to the playoffs.

Western Conference Standings

9: Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) Spurs 2 games back

10: New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) Spurs 1.5 games back

11: San Antonio Spurs (29-44)

12: Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) Spurs 1.5 games ahead

13 Sacramento Kings (26-48) Spurs 3.5 games ahead



Tiebreakers

San Antonio beat the Lakers in the last matchup of the season to tie the series at 2-2. Since they will not be division winners, and are not in the same division, the next tiebreaker is conference record. The Lakers are 16-27 in the West and the Spurs are 19-24.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season, so if they win their next matchup against them it will secure the tiebreaker. If the Spurs lose, the tiebreaker goes to division record since both teams are in the Southwest division. The Pelicans are 6-8 and the Spurs are 4-8. If that ends up tied it goes to conference record, where the Pelicans are 20-23 and the Spurs are 19-24.

Lottery odds

The worse you finish in the standings, the better your odds will be in the upcoming draft lottery for an impressive class of incoming rookies. Here's a look at how the ping pong balls could end up falling, via Tankathon:

Draft lottery odds

7: 7.5% chance at number one pick, 31.9% chance at top four pick.

8: 6.0% chance at number one pick, 26.2% chance at top four pick.

9: 4.5% chance at number one pick, 20.2% chance at top four pick.

10: 3.0% chance at number one pick, 13.9% chance at top four pick.

11: 2.0% chance at number one pick, 9.4% chance at top four pick.

12: 1.5% chance at number one pick, 7.2% chance at top four pick.

Current lottery position

6: Sacramento Kings (26-48)

7: Portland Trail Blazers (27-45)

8: San Antonio (29-44)

9: New Orleans (30-42)

10: Washington (30-41)

11: Los Angeles Lakers (31-41)

12: New York (31-42)

If Spurs make play-in tournament...

San Antonio could make the play-in and keep their lottery pick as long as they don't win both games. In that case, the odds would be determined by regular-season record.

The Spurs would need to finish ahead of the Pelicans or Lakers to make the game, and could theoretically make the 10-seed while maintaining the ninth-best lottery odds. That would require the Knicks and Wizards to play well enough to win more games than the Spurs, however, and they do not have realistic play-in hopes.

Worst possible situation for draft pick

If the Spurs make the play-in tournament and win both games to become the 8 seed, they will forfeit their lottery pick.

If Spurs lose out...

The Magic, Pistons, Pacers, Rockets, Thunder, Kings, and Trail Blazers all currently have fewer wins than San Antonio, and all seem committed to the tank for the remainder of the season.

It would be surprising if any of those teams slipped up and won enough games to give the Spurs better lottery odds than eighth.

Relevant games

Today, March 24

New Orleans vs. Chicago

Tomorrow, March 25

Washington @ Detroit

New York @ Miami

Houston @ Portland

Spurs

@ New Orleans, @ Houston, vs. Memphis, vs. Portland, vs. Portland, @ Denver, @ Minnesota, vs. Golden State, @ Dallas

Lakers

@ New Orleans, @ Dallas, @ Utah, vs. New Orleans, vs. Denver, @ Phoenix, @ Golden State, vs. Oklahoma City, @ Denver

Pelicans

vs. Chicago, vs. San Antonio, vs. Lakers, @Portland, @ Lakers, @ Clippers, @ Kings, vs. Portland, @Memphis, vs. Warriors

Knicks

@ Miami, @ Detroit, vs. Chicago, vs. Charlotte, vs. Cleveland, @ Orlando, vs. Brooklyn, @ Washington, vs. Toronto,

Wizards

@ Milwaukee, @ Detroit, vs. Golden State, vs. Chicago, vs. Orlando, vs. Dallas, @ Boston, @ Minnesota, @ Atlanta, vs. New York, @ Charlotte

Trail Blazers