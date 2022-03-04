Spurs players hoping to celebrate Fiesta 2022 with San Antonio

It's that time of year again when San Antonio celebrates its rich culture and more.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again when San Antonio eats copious amounts of chicken on a stick, fills Market Square, parades fill downtown and takes in a "Night In Old San Antonio."

It is Fiesta Week 2022 which means 11 days of celebrating all things San Antonio.

And for a pair of Spurs, the festive week is something they might try out, especially for the newest member of the team and city, Zach Collins. Though, he may need a push to join the festivities for his first time partying with the city.

"First time. It's pretty cool, for sure," said Collins. "I don't get out much. I'm kind of a hermit. I got to get out more."

The Spurs have soaked in Fiesta in the past.

In 2021, Fiesta returned after its hiatus due to the pandemic and the Spurs were out in the city, celebrating all things San Antonio.

And they really got into the Fiesta spirit.

Ex-Spur Drew Eubanks, Devin Vassell, former Spur Derrick White, Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop and Keldon Johnson got together to enjoy Fiesta 2021, including a River Walk parade, wearing sombreros and beaded necklaces.

Also hoping to take part in some of this year's events is Lonnie Walker IV.

The fourth-year player is well aware of what Fiesta San Antonio is all about. However, he has his priorities set and celebrating with San Antonians is second on his to-do list.

"I've been locked into the games and getting into this [NBA] Play-In," Walker said. "As of right now, I don't know, but there's definitely a high possibility I'll get involved with something sooner or later."

The Spurs are all about Fiesta, and for them, it is nearly a year-long theme.

The team has City Edition jerseys complete with the fiesta colors, there are Fiesta Nights at the AT&T Center and Dejounte Murray has fiesta-themed New Balance sneakers featuring the retro-colors.

Currently, the Spurs are on a two-game road trip, but the good news is Fiesta 2022 will conclude on April 10 and they could be back as soon as April 8.